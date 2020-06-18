Laurence Joseph Delvaux Jr, 81, of Yankton, formerly of Pickstown, passed away on June 16 2020 at the Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton South Dakota.
Laurence was born in Cavour, South Dakota December 15, 1938 to Laurence and Ursula (Coughlin) Delvaux. Laurence attended school in Cavour and graduated High School in 1956. He joined the United States Navy after high school and saw the world aboard the USS Saratoga. After his honorable discharge he was married to Patricia Mack of Watertown S.D. in January of 1962. From this union four children joined them. The young family followed Laurence’s federal career residing in California and South Dakota. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a senior control room operator in 1995. Laurence married Connie Fiscus in 1983. They resided in Pickstown, S.D. until moving to Yankton in 2013.
Laurence will be remembered along the Missouri River for his proficiency in catching fish regardless of season or weather conditions. He was an avid outdoorsman who relentlessly pursued all types of game.
His greatest love was passing his passion and knowledge of the outdoors to a multitude of family and friends. He enjoyed feeding birds, watching wildlife and gardening.
Laurence is survived by his children Mike (Deb) Delvaux, Brad (Cindy) Delvaux, Jennifer (Todd) Howard, Joe (Lisa) Delvaux; Grandchildren Drew Delvaux, Joseph Delvaux, Lexi (Colby) Wurst, Jennica Delvaux, Shandi Howard, Jessica Howard, Sally and Nathan Quatier and three greatgrandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Paul, Bill, Frank and sisters JoAnn Peterson and Mary Margaret Whitcomb. He also lost his wife Connie on April 1, 2020.
Due to current health concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 19, 2020
