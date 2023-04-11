Linda Andal, 74 of Centerville, passed away on April 9, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Dalesburg Baptist Church, rural Beresford.
Linda Andal, 74 of Centerville, passed away on April 9, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Dalesburg Baptist Church, rural Beresford.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg, with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home. The family encourages any memorials be directed to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, the Holland Cemetery, or Dalesburg Baptist Church.
Linda Andal, 74 of Centerville, passed away on April 9, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her family.
Linda was born in Viborg, SD, to Niels and Virginia Ebbesen on September 7th, 1948.
She grew up on a farm near Center Point and went to country school at the Spring Valley District 10 school through the 8th grade. She attended high school in Viborg and graduated in 1966. She went on to Nettleton College in Sioux Falls to study bookkeeping.
She made the commitment to follow Jesus with her life at church camp when she was 12 and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Viborg.
Linda married Jerry Andal on August 9, 1969. They moved to Cedar Rapids, IA, where she worked as a bookkeeper at People’s Bank and Trust. She transitioned out of the field to focus on raising their children, Neil and Shelly. After they moved to the Viborg area, she helped Jerry run the family farm. She utilized her education by keeping books for the farm. Linda enjoyed helping with the fieldwork especially when the grandkids could ride with her.
She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and others. She would often make items related to her Danish heritage, such as Danish puffs, sour cream twists, and aebleskiver. She made homemade bread often, which eventually became known as “Grandma Toast”. Like her dad, she passed on a love of rock collecting to several of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing card games like Go Fish with her grandkids and double solitaire with Shelly.
Her strong faith instilled a spirit of service as she desired her family and all who knew her to know and follow Jesus. She taught Sunday School to preschoolers and helped with Vacation Bible School at Dalesburg Baptist, where she participated in the women’s ministry and social committee. Her church family was very dear to her. She served the Dakota Baptist women’s conference by planning retreats. She served on the Pioneer Memorial Hospital Board for 26 years. Linda served the state of South Dakota as an election superintendent.
She is survived by her husband Jerry, son Neil (Jessica) of Brookings SD, and daughter Shelly (Daniel) Palmer of Corydon, IA, brother Lee (JoAnn) Ebbesen of Hurley, grandchildren Isaac, Audrey and Elise Andal of Brookings, and Lily and Micah Palmer of Corydon; and Aunt Donna Benninga of Sioux Falls. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Niels and Virginia Ebbesen and in-laws Jim and Jean Andal.
Visit hofmeisterjones.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 12, 2023
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented