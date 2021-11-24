Gary Kropuenske, 74 former teacher and coach, died Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday evening at the church with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/HofmeisterJonesFuneralHome/.

Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.