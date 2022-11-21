David Lammers

David Irwin Lammers, age 67, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, surrounded by his family, after a two-and-a-half year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Fordyce.