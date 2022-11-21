David Lammers

David Irwin Lammers, age 67, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, surrounded by his family, after a two-and-a-half year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Keith Becker, Chase Lammers, Curtis Lammers, Nathan Lammers, Scott Lammers, Terry Manas, Bob Steffen, and Ronnie Steffen. Honorary pallbearers will be his extended family, friends, and neighbors.
David Irwin was born on August 17, 1955, in Yankton, SD to Hugo William and Hildegarde Theresa (Arens) Lammers. He grew up on the family farm west of Hartington and attended West Catholic Elementary School in Fordyce and Menominee, and graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School in 1973. Dave received his Associate Degree in Diesel Mechanics from Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk. After college, Dave came back and began working on the farm with his brothers. They raised livestock and grain and he continued to work up until his death. David married Lori Anne Manas on June 1, 2001, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, SD. They were blessed with three children — Blaine, Jenna, and Ryan.
Dave was proud to be a fourth generation American Farmer. He was a member of St. John the Baptist church was previously on its parish council and finance committee. Dave was a member and officer for the Cedar County Cattlemen’s Association. He enjoyed his faith, family, and friends, and attending his children’s activities throughout the years. Dave was a great Boy Scout Dad, enjoyed Jenna’s dance events, and hunting and fishing with his kids. Dave was a “Jack of All Trades” and always willing to help his neighbor. Dave and Lori have fond memories of the family trips and adventures that they had enjoyed. He also was good at providing a quick-witted remark to a conversation.
Dave is survived by his wife Lori of Hartington; three children, Blaine, Jenna, and Ryan all of Hartington; four siblings Mary Jean (Jerry) Steffen of Crofton, Alan (Carol) Lammers of Hartington, Darrell (Jean) Lammers of Hartington, Anita Kneifl of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters-in-law Marcella Lammers of Yankton, SD, Patricia Lammers of Fremont, and Glendy Lammers of Hartington; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Hildegarde Lammers; three brothers Marvin, Vernon and Merlin Lammers; and a sister Denelda Becker.
