Iola Becvar, 88, Sioux Falls, formerly of Tyndall, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends starting one hour before the service at the funeral home.
The service will be livestreamed for anyone that wishes to watch online at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live as well as www.facebook.com/minnehahafuneralhome.
Minnehaha Funeral Home in Baltic and the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton are assisting the family with arrangements.
