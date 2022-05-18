Robert Breen May 18, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert (Bob) Breen, 89, of Wagner, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Wagner Community Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 21 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR - Morningstar Counseling May 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesThursday BlastDeep ImpactTo Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In EveryoneThe AftermathAnnie LanningAfter Dakota Plains Purchase, Cargill Plans To Sell Off Some Area FacilitiesMaureen StaniechDebra ConradDaily Record: ArrestsGeorge Jaeger Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (56)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Aborted Nation (23)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (16)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (8)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (6)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)A Generational Change (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
