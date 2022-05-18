Robert (Bob) Breen, 89, of Wagner, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Wagner Community Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.

Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 5-7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.