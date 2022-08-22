A Celebration of the life of Joyce Janssen, 92, of Avon will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Danzig Baptist Church in rural Avon.
Visitation will be the hour prior to her celebration.
Joyce has donated her body to science and future interment will be next to her husband James in the Danzig Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to a charity of your choice.
Joyce Ellen Janssen was born on the family farm north of Avon on March 12, 1930, the daughter of Emmanuel and Pauline (Engel) Hubner. She died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston.
Joyce married James “Jim” Janssen on September 15, 1948. She helped Jim with their trucking business and drove the school activities bus. After Jim’s death she worked at Ron’s Market. Joyce made over 500 quilts and was affectionately known as “The Quilt Lady.”
Thankful for having shared her life are her daughters: Janet (Ken) Lingemann and Jolene (Dan) Sterner, both of Sioux Falls; grandchildren: Kendra (Wade) Beringer, Corbin Lingemann, Amanda (Phil) Levesque, Kade Lingemann, Chase Lingemann and Dax (Alisha) Sterner; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her siblings: Burnell (Minnie) Hubner, Velma (LaVelle) Meiers, Cliff (Phyllis) Hubner, and Clarice (Johnnie) Reiff; brothers-in-law: Glen (Bernice) Janssen and Don (Betty) Janssen; and sister-in-law Gladys (Bill) Hasker.
