Beverly (Bev) Bottolfson, age 76, of Vermillion passed away Thursday, August 26th, 2021, with her sister and nieces by her side.
Bev was born in Vermillion, SD, on April 8, 1945, to Elmer and Esther (Kilness) Bottolfson. She grew up on the family farm in rural Vermillion, attended Elmwood School #21 and graduated from Vermillion High School in 1963. Bev graduated from Augustana College with a degree in art and music and taught school for one year at Wakpala, SD. She then attended the University of South Dakota School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Nursing became her lifelong career. She worked in Iowa City, IA, the VA in Hot Springs, SD, and spent the remainder of her nursing career working at the SD Human Services Center in Yankton.
As a young girl Bev was a member of the Modern Maidens 4-H Club and became a beautiful seamstress. She loved art, music and animals, especially cats. She was baptized and confirmed at Bergen Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Portia, sister, Julie (R. David) Nelson of Ruthven, IA, brother, Larry (Nita) Bottolfson of Mesa, AZ, sisters-in-law, Darlene Bottolfson, Mary Bottolfson, Mary Chicoine, all of Vermillion and Eileen Bottolfson of Plano, TX. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Patti Bancroft.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Leonard, Richard, Russell and Gary; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Marion Kryger, and brother-in-law, Gary Souhrada.
Services will be held Thursday, September 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at Bergen Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Internment of ashes will be in the Evergreen Cemetery next to her parents. Services will be livestreamed on the Kober Funeral Home website for those who cannot attend.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 31, 2021
