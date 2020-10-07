Rita K. Worden, 77, of Yankton, SD passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Rita was born January 1, 1943 to Willard and Martha (Walraven) Wood in Yankton, SD. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School. She then attended the University of South Dakota and received her Nursing Degree in 1974. She was employed in clerical work with Dr. Saoi from 1969 to 1974. Rita later worked as Nursing Home Administrator in the Geriatrics Unit at the Human Services Center in Yankton for over 30 years, where she and her beloved Standard Poodle, Stosh, showed up every day to provide love, care, and joy for the residents. Rita recognized the impact of pet therapy before it was a mainstream service.
Rita married Jack Worden on April 6, 1963 in South Sioux City, Nebraska. To this union was born two daughters, Regan, and Robin. They resided in Sioux City until 1968 when they moved to rural Gayville where they farmed until Jack’s death. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. She enjoyed remodeling, decorating, and spending time in her flower garden. She loved animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant siblings Gerald and Bonnie, husband Jack, grandson Bryce Huether, Uncle Carroll and Aunt Gustava Anderson, also her special dogs Stosh and Miss Furby.
Rita is survived by her daughters; Robin (Bill) Huether of Viborg, Regan (Matt) Luken of Yankton, granddaughter Jenny (Mike) Hanson and great-granddaughters Madelyn & Charlotte, Jack (Dana) Huether, grandchildren Matthew, Thea and Brie Luken.
