Karen Ilene Stundon, age 74, of Scotland, SD passed away on May 21, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls. Per Karen’s wishes, the family is planning to celebrate her life privately.
Karen Ilene Wickham was born on November 26, 1946 to Charles and Irene (McCormick) Wickham in Los Angeles, CA.
She retired from Qwest Communications after 23 years, and then worked for Lunchtime Solutions in the Scotland School District, and also for the South Dakota State Parks.
She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with family and friends.
She was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation.
Grateful for having shared her life are Lee Linnell of Lake Andes, SD; her three children, Kelley (William) Buck of Frenchtown, MT, Lora (William) Johnson of Yankton, SD, and John (Diane) Stundon of Black Hawk, CO; eight grandchildren, Tyler W. Stundon, Jessica Johnson, Kyle Buck, Jaimie (Joe) Christensen, Dawson (Anna) Johnson, Justin Stundon, Haley Stundon, and Jaren Buck; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Johnson, Renly Christensen, Gwyneth Christensen, and Remy Johnson; and one sister, Pamela (Merlin) Anderson of Meadow Vista, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irene.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 25, 2021
