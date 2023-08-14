Lynda Zwetzig

Lynda Lynn Zwetzig, age 76, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, August 11, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Keystone Cemetery in Keystone, South Dakota. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the Church.