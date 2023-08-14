Lynda Zwetzig

Lynda Lynn Zwetzig, age 76, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, August 11, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Keystone Cemetery in Keystone, South Dakota. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Lynda Lynn Zwetzig was born May 7, 1947, in Tilden, Nebraska, to Leo and Betty (James) Beckley. She grew up in Basset, Nebraska, and graduated from Bassett High School. She moved to Keystone, South Dakota, where she met the love of her life, Carl Zwetzig. They were married on January 3, 1966, in Hill City, South Dakota. They moved to Hood River, Oregon, for a few years and then to Aberdeen, South Dakota, where Lynda became a realtor. She loved working in real estate and continued working as a realtor when they moved to McPherson, Kansas. Lynda was employed at McPherson County Courthouse as the County Appraiser. They moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, for ten years and then moved to Yankton, South Dakota. After Carl’s retirement they moved to Rapid City for a few years until returning to Yankton.
Lynda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton and the State Board of Realtors. She was a hardworking, faithful woman who always kept busy and wasn’t afraid to try or fix anything. She enjoyed fishing, working out at the gym, playing cards, especially Texas Hold’ em, and would often get lost in a good book. She loved being in nature as well as being in control. She was an avid gardener and made fantastic fresh salsa. She had a passion for living, a passion for people and a passion for good friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, caretaker and friend (and was the best Easter Bunny, ever!)
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Carl Zwetzig of Yankton, South Dakota; three children: Angela (Ken) Patton of McPherson, Kansas; Matt (Tonya) Zwetzig of Inman, Kansas; and Jon (Hillary) Zwetzig of Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren: Justin, Chelsea, Michelle, Chelsea, Stephanie and Alexandra; three great-grandchildren: Aria, Lyla and Mila; and one sister, Lora (Richard) Lackaff of Bassett, Nebraska.
