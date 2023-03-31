July 4, 1947-March 15, 2023
Judith Ann Suess, 75, of Aurora, CO formerly of Winner, SD passed away on March 15, 2023.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 11:41 pm
July 4, 1947-March 15, 2023
Judith Ann Suess, 75, of Aurora, CO formerly of Winner, SD passed away on March 15, 2023.
Judy was born to Ruby (Unruh) McGinnis and Julius McGinnis on July 4, 1947. She grew up on a farm near Marion, SD and attended a one room school near their farm. She attended Mount Marty High School and graduated from Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD in 1969.
In 1970 she married Dennis Suess and had one daughter, Jennifer in 1972.
Judy worked for South Dakota Social Services in Lake Andes, SD before moving to Winner in 1970. She and Dennis moved to Vermillion, SD in 1999 to be closer to her parents and she continued working for Social Services until she retired in 2004. She then worked for St. Agnes Elementary School in Vermillion for several years. She loved working with the children, and they loved her.
In 2012 Judy and Dennis moved to Aurora, CO to be closer to Jennifer. Judy was an active church member and volunteered frequently. She loved to knit and made many hats for children and cancer patients.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters-in-law Gerloa Suess and Tammy Suess.
She is survived by her husband Dennis, daughter Jennifer, brother David McGinnis, brothers- in-law Leroy (Judy) Suess, Roger Suess, Eugene Suess, Darryl (Diann) Suess, and sister-in-law Marvelle (David) Hondorp and several nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 1, 2023
