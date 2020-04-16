Due to current health concerns, a private funeral mass for Clara Fillaus, 90, of Avon will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Assumption Catholic Church in Dante. Burial is in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante.
Peters Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Avon Manor, 508 N Birch St. Avon, SD 57315, where Clara enjoyed many years of Senior Meals and friendship. Please send condolences to: The Fillaus family at 403 Maple St. Avon, SD 57315.
Clara Jane Fillaus was born July 28, 1929 on a farm south of Avon, SD, the daughter of Gerard and Agnes (Kollen) Jonkers. Clara died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Dutch was Clara’s first language and she continued to speak Dutch with her family throughout her life. She grew up in rural Avon and attended Drake country school and Avon High School. She obtained her Teacher’s Certificate from Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, where she was honored as “Miss Southern State”.
Clara was united in marriage to Clayton C. Fillaus on May 27, 1952. They lived in rural Avon. Four children were born to their union.
Clara was involved in the Avon community. She was a member of Just a Club, the Avon Centennial Committee, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Bon Homme Abandoned Cemetery Association. She enjoyed doing volunteer work at Meals on Wheels and taking people to see the doctor. Clara was a substitute teacher.
Clara was very proud of her Dutch heritage. She loved living on the farm tending to her flowers, gardening, reading, and will be remembered as an excellent cook. She enjoyed playing cards and cherished traveling and dancing with Clayton. An Avon Pirates fan, Clara treasured watching her kids and grandkids participate in school activities and sports. She was a Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan.
Thankful for having shared her life are her four children: Mary and Cliff Kulhavy of Omaha, NE, Monna and Bill Even of Oxford, OH, Marcia and Lyle Tolsma of Rapid City, and Joe and Joan Fillaus of Avon; also survived by eight grandchildren: Lisa (Chris) Lehan, Brent Kulhavy, Ben (Alyssa) Even, Joe (Courtney) Even, Jill (Eric) Elder, Nick (Amanda) Tolsma, Cole Fillaus and Carter Fillaus; nine great grandchildren and another due in June; brother Jim (Shirley) Yonkers of Avon; sister-in-law Agnes Fillaus of Sioux Falls; and many adoring nieces and nephews as well as a special dog, Toby.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband Clayton on February 22, 1993, infant brother, sister and brother-in-law Trudy and Kenny Crouse, grandson Mark Kulhavy, and nephew Doug Crouse.
