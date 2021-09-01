Robert “Bob” Bozied, age 74, died unexpectedly of a heart attack at home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Bob was born on January 23, 1947 in South Dakota. He was a student athlete and graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. Bob met his wife, Kathy (Wheeler) on his birthday in 1969 and they were married on the following August 9 in Crofton, Nebraska where he began a coaching career and family. Bob and Kathy lived in Nebraska, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and South Dakota where he was a coach and educator in high school and college and an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In 1993, he moved to Colorado where he was the head coach at Adams City, Arvada, and Hinkley High Schools until he retired. Bob spent over 50 years influencing the lives of countless students and athletes and continued his devoted life of service traveling with his wife Kathy and watching, playing, and training his grandchildren (Taggert, Teaggan, Kai, Amarise, Elizabeth, Naiem, and Abner).
Bob is survived by his wife Kathy (Wheeler) Bozied, children, Tanya Ilela, and Tagg Bozied in Denver, Colorado, and Jennifer (Todd) Edgell in Ohio; he is also survived by his sister Donna Burns and brother Tom Bozied from Brookings, South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his father, Naiem Bozied, mother, Leona (Rasmussen) Bozied, and his brother David Bozied.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5th at the Aurora Public Schools Stadium at Hinkley High School, 1250 Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80011. All who would like to celebrate his devoted life of service both on and off the field are welcome. Dress is casual or sport your favorite team.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to a scholarship fund the family is establishing in Bob’s name for student athletes.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 2, 2021
