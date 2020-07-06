Dr. Iro C. Mogen, 88, of Yankton passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will follow at Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Iro’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
