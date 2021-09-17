Patricia Ann Roth (Hanson) died peacefully earlier this year.
A longtime resident of Mesa, Arizona, Pat was originally from Yankton. The eldest of Clarence and Martha (Bitterman) Hanson’s four children, she was born and raised at the corner of 6th street and Walnut, and also briefly lived on Pearl and 5th Street. Pat attended Sacred Heart School for a time and graduated from Yankton High in 1952. She attended nursing school in Rochester, Minnesota but ultimately became an elementary school teacher after graduating from Arizona State University. She loved being from Yankton and always shared memories about playing in the creek behind her house, being a member and a captain of the Drill Team at YHS, being a proud big sister, spending time with many beloved school friends, cousins, aunts and uncles, and also working alongside her in-laws at Janousek Studio, helping to process photos. She had two children in Yankton, Mark and Julie, before briefly moving to Iowa and then settling in Arizona.
She married Lawrence “Larry” Roth in the 1970s and they lived in Mesa, often taking their boat to Canyon Lake, travelling, and spending time with their families. Pat taught in Mesa Public Schools for over 20 years at Jefferson and MacArthur Elementary. After she retired she volunteered in the library at MacArthur and Entz Elementary. Pat was a member of the Mesa Senior Center where she participated in aerobics and Tai Chi; she competed in the Senior Olympics and won a medal for her Tai Chi skills in 2005. She volunteered with her beloved dog Sonny at Hospice of the Valley locations. She was also a parishioner at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Mesa, and before that a longtime parishioner of Resurrection Catholic Church in Mesa.
Pat loved spending time with her family and friends, and hosting gatherings at her home, lovingly nicknamed The Ranch. Before 2020, she enjoyed weekly outings with The Breakfast Club- fellow retired teachers and staff from Mesa Public Schools, attending mass, and going to lunch or shopping with her friends and family. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed creating mosaics on tables or pottery, gardening, and taking walks- one with her dog and one without, after he was too tired!
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Portillo (David), son Mark Janousek (Jasmine), daughter-in-law Michiyo, four granddaughters, three great granddaughters, two brothers, Jim Hanson and Richard (Colinda) Hanson, 8 nieces and nephews and their families, and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, her parents, her brother, Tom, and her dog, Sonny.
We will miss our Mom, our Gramma, our Grammy Pat Pat, our Aunt Pat, and our dear friend Pat.
A memorial service will be held on October 1 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Mesa.
September 18, 2021
