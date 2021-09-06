Joan Bertsch, 86, of Miller, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society, Miller.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Miller, with Rev. Janice Palmer officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Lawrence Cemetery.
A celebration of life open house visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Reck Funeral Home, Miller.
Joan was born at 11:00 p.m. at the family home in Campbell County, south of Artas, South Dakota, on March 31, 1935, to Ernest and Bertha (Beck) Schweigerdt. The family was thankful it was before April 1st!
Joan attended rural country school (postal school) near their farm and also went to Artas for more schooling. Her father, Ernest, loved movies and when he heard of a theater for sale in 1948 in Miller, SD, Ernest and Bertha bought the Princess Theater and made it a family business. Joan joined her sisters, Alyce and Shirley, selling popcorn and treats. In 1953, the family built the Midway Drive-In Theater in Miller.
Joan graduated from Miller High School in 1953 and then attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, hoping to get into photography. After one year, she went to Minneapolis, MN to work as an apprentice with Charles-Edison Studio for three years. Joan returned to Miller in 1957 and set up a home photography studio as Joan’s Studio. Joan did all kinds of photography, weddings, families, graduations, etc., and enjoyed it all.
Gerald Bertsch would attend the movie theater and always asked Bertha if she had a daughter for him. Bertha pointed to her youngest daughter, 13-year-old Beverly, the “popcorn girl.” Gerald said she was too young. As time marched on, Gerald and Joan were introduced to each other and they were married, May 31, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Miller, SD. Those were the years when couples went to dances, played cards, went golfing, traveled, and visited for hours.
During her lifetime, Joan served on the Board of Directors for the South Dakota Professional Photographers Association, was a member of P.E.O, served on the board of the Central Plains Arts Council and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. There she was the Sunday School Superintendent for 11 years, a past trustee and session member and served on the kitchen team. Joan enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards and Dominoes in her extra time.
After 57 years as a professional photographer, Joan retired. Joan’s loving husband, Gerald, passed away in 1994.
She is survived by two blessed sons: Shane (Amy Gard) Bertsch, two grandchildren: Zoey and Shelby Bertsch, Yankton, SD; and son, John (Josie Schladweiler) Bertsch of Roberts, WI; sister, Alyce Oligmueller, Miller; sister-in-law, Florine Henning, Miller; brother and sister-in-law: Orvin and Sharon Bertsch, Miller; many cousins and nieces and nephews; her many deeply treasured friends; and three grand-dogs: Paisley, Nash & Kinzie.
Waiting to greet her in heaven are her loving husband, Gerald; sisters: Shirley Moore (d. 2011), Beverly Kisser (d. 2020); parents: Ernest (d. 1995) and Bertha (d. 2002) Schweigerdt; father and mother-in-law: John (d. 1992) and Ella (d. 2002) Bertsch; brothers-in-law: Dr. Milton (d. 1993) Henning; Myron Moore (d. 2006), Marvin Kisser (d. 2010) and Marvin Oligmueller (d. 2010).
Joan creatively captured many great memories and precious moments for past, present & future generations.
Memorials can be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, 321 W. 1st Ave., Miller, SD 57362 or the charity of your choice.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Joan’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 7, 2021
