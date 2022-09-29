Kevin Rehm Sep 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin A. Rehm, pilot and fire captain, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as a result of a gyroplane accident northwest of Yankton. Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Motor grader Operator - Knox County Road Dept. 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 5:46 p.m.:One Dead In Helicopter Crash Near YanktonUPDATE 1:14 p.m.: Victim In Helicopter Crash IdentifiedInmate Walkaway Reported At Yankton FPCSteven KotalikJames HeirigsOne Dead In Charles Mix County CrashCedar County Escapee Appears Confused In CourtPilot Is IdentifiedNo, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not OverTiana Costello Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (99)Student Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (24)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Curriculum Questions (21)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)YHS Homecoming (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
