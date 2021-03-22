Richard “Rich” J. Willert, 79, of Yankton died at his home surrounded by his family on March 20, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. April 10, 2021, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson and Bishop William Dendinger officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Rich’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. April 9 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home followed by a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.
