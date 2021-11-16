Duane Coffman Nov 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Duane Coffman, 82, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri. Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES AND EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT - CITY OF YANKTON 4 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesThird Scotland Shooting Victim DiesTina JensenNames Released In Clay County Fatal CrashRoger EickhoffAngela MonclovaAG’s Office Joins Scotland Murder CaseLaurie (Bierle) WrightTrio Of Gazelles Sign To Compete CollegiatelyDaily Record: ArrestsCheryl Dorman Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (20)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (6)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: Restroom Access (5)Letter: Boundaries (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (2)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
