Laurene Hauck Jul 24, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurene Hauck, 62, of Scotland, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, after a courageous battle with cancer.Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Menno Cemetery. Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno is assisting with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Warehouse Worker - Echo Electric Supply Jul 22, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCalifornia Restricts State-Funded Travel To NebraskaFire Destroys Barn Filled With Hay Near GayvilleNew Man At The WheelGerald RandleBarbara (Barb) WiebelhausLawrence (Larry) PokorneyWausa Man Killed In Three-Vehicle AccidentRenter RightsTrial Date Set In Hostage CaseCynthia ‘Cindy’ Haberer Images CommentedLetter: Negative Vibes (55)Letter: Due Diligence (47)Letter: Sacrificing Trust (40)Letter: ‘Democracy Is For All’ (31)Letter: Why So Unrealistic? (29)Americans And The Threat Of ‘Extreme Weather’ (24)Letter: What’s ‘Woke’? (24)Letter: Losing Confidence (22)Letter: ‘Disrespect’ (19)Letter: Taking Issue (13)Letter: America, Where Are We Going? (10)Letter: What If AI Was In Charge? (9)Letter: Answers Needed (8)Letter: Discipline (8)Letter: I’m a Person, Not Alphabet Soup (8)Letter: Instruction Criteria (8)Russia’s ‘Lost Weekend’ Of Chaos (8)Questioning Paradigm (7)Display Defended (6)Paradigm Concerns Are Coming Late (6)Letter: Who Shows Up? (5)Letter: Opposing The Pipeline (5)Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro's grandson, official says (3)Do you support the construction of the Paradigm Technologies project at 31st and Broadway in Yankton? (3)Former Yankton Mall Under New Ownership (3)Sioux Falls Diocese Takes A Team Approach (3)Man gets life sentence for raping 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for legal abortion (2)A Growing Divide (2)A Pipeline Protest (2)We’re All One In The Same (2)Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search and 3 officers are wounded, police say (2)Fargo police don't yet have a motive for the shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2 (2)Five dead in Philadelphia shooting that's nation's worst violence around July 4 (2)Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns (2)Biden administration suspends satellite monitoring of Colombian coca crops as cocaine surges (2)Father of the bride and teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting (2)China prepares for naval drills with Russia in sign of continuing support amid Ukraine conflict (1)U.S. destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I (1)President Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs (1)California's Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues (1)Santa Barbara's paper, one of California's oldest, stops publishing after owner declares bankruptcy (1)Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities (1)Lawmakers Tour West River Projects (1)Humans' impact on Earth began a new epoch in the 1950s called the Anthropocene, scientists say (1)Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels (1)North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely (1)In a nod to Oppenheimer's legacy, US officials vow to prioritize cleanup at nuclear lab (1)Aaron Hernandez's brother, Dennis, ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN (1)US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with low English skills (1)'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California (1)Climate change ratchets up the stress on farmworkers on the front lines of a warming Earth (1)Maine calls to restore 19th century tribal obligations to the constitution. Voters must now decide (1)Thousands more prisoners across the US will get free college paid for by the government (1)2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival (1)83,000 Hawaii homes dispose of sewage in cesspools. Rising sea levels will make them more of a mess (1)New museum in Alabama tells history of last known slave ship to US and its survivors (1)Gunman had 1,800 rounds of ammo as he launched 'murderous barrage of fire' on Fargo police officers (1)The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may be unstoppable (1)Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world (1)Ohio investigates why a police dog was deployed on a surrendering truck driver (1)Workers strike at major Southern California hotels over pay and benefits (1)After mass shooting, Baltimore leaders slam police for inadequate response (1)Illinois is first state to eliminate cash bail, a penalty affecting low-income communities most (1)Video apparently shows Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Wembanyama (1)Ex-San Francisco utilities head found guilty of fraud in wide-ranging federal corruption probe (1)Letter: The Bigger Picture (1)Trump Trial Challenges US Democracy And Rule Of Law (1)Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme (1)Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher's beating death (1)Yellen visits Vietnam, seeking to build US ties and supply chains, and offset tensions with China (1)Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards (1)2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 1,200 vehicles (1)He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case (1)Hazing remains ingrained in team sports and experts say they see increase in sexualized attacks (1)Potential jurors share strong feelings about Trump ahead of trial over Michael Cohen's legal fees (1)Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University (1)Legitimacy of 'customer' in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical and legal flags (1)Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis (1)Baltimore samaritan who bandaged a shooting victim from block party says 'All they know is guns' (1)Earthquake off the Alaska coast triggers brief tsunami advisory, sending some residents to shelters (1)E-Bikes Are On A Roll (1)Wrongly imprisoned for 7 years, exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ member wins NYC Council primary (1)Missing Or Murdered Indigenous Persons Liaison Aims To Build Trust, Peace Of Mind (1)NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games (1)2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles (1)5 leaving cemetery after funeral wounded by gunfire from another vehicle, Maryland police say (1)Fire that killed 2 aboard a cargo ship in New Jersey is expected to burn for days (1)The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here's what to know about the case (1)County To Weigh Solar Energy Moratorium (1)SD Student Debt Relief Could Reach $147M Under New Plan (1)Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania (1)Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal (1)Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home on Martha’s Vineyard (1)North Dakota university leaders fear 'catastrophic implications' of new Minnesota free tuition plan (1)Fire Destroys Barn Filled With Hay Near Gayville (1)EPA retreats on Louisiana investigations that alleged Black people lived amid higher cancer risk (1)Letter: A Cherished Memory (1)Washington legal pot farms get back to work after pesticide concerns halted operations (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented