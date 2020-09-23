Mark L Miller, 98, passed Sept. 22, 2020 at Avera SJCC Majestic Bluffs, Yankton, SD.
He was born April 8, 1922 to Soren and Sena (Lund) Andersen Miller, in Yankton, one of 6 children, grew up on a farm south of Gayville, SD.
Mark attended White Hall country school, graduated Gayville High School and attended Southern Normal College for a semester before returning home to help on the family farm. Later he joined the Army and served in North Africa during WWII. He returned to SD and worked for the phone company where he met and married Lorraine Mielenz. They had four children and celebrated their 70th Anniversary two years ago. After a brief time, Mark left the phone company and started lifelong farming at Gayville. Mark also got his Class B electrical license and did some part time electrical work. He belonged to the Danish Lutheran Church until it closed in 1988 and then became a member of Trinity Lutheran in Yankton where he enjoyed volunteering. He was a member of the American Legion, the Masonic Temple, the VFW and the Elks Lodge. He loved people and enjoyed meeting and hearing their stories.
Golf was an important part of Mark’s retirement along with doting over his grandkids and of course, his frequent trips to Burger King with Lorraine. He volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital for a number of years and was an avid basketball fan, from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Yankton teams, Mount Marty and beyond. He spent his last three years at the Sister James Care Center where he adjusted to his new surroundings with grace and provided staff and residence alike with conversation, teasing and song.
Mark is survived by his four children, Diane Mulloy, AZ, Ron (Sheryl), Gayville, Carol Johnson, Sioux City and Karla (Chuck) Iverson, Yankton; six grandchildren, Thea (Matt) Raab, Jack (Sarah) Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Cassie (Robb) McClemans, Kara (Andrew) Simer, Colton (Sarah) Iverson; and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2018, his 5 siblings, Verna, Hans, Carl, Sylvia and Gordon and all of his in-laws.
In honor of his request, there will be no service. His interment will be at the Danish Cemetery at a later date.
Any memorials may be given to:
• Danish Lutheran Cemetery, 31545 454th Ave, Meckling, SD 57069 or
• Eden Activity Fund at Avera Sister James, %Avera SHH Foundation, 501 Summit, Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 24, 2020
