Rodney Olson

October 9, 1950-August 29, 2023
Rodney Lee Olson, 72, of Hurley, SD, passed away on August 29, 2023, at the Sanford Hospice Cottage after a courageous battle with cancer.
A private celebration of life with immediate family is being planned.
Rodney Lee Olson (Barney) was born on October 9, 1950, to Edward and Doris (Overgard) Olson. He grew up on a farm in rural Hurley, SD where he attended country school until he entered high school in Viborg.
After graduation, he began farming with his dad. They also raised sheep and later switched to cattle. On October 10, 1970, he married Barbara Danielsen. They eventually made their home in rural Hurley on Rodney’s childhood farm. To this union 4 children were born: Wendy, Amy, Daniel, and John (JR). In addition to farming, Rod owned and operated the Little Denmark Club in Viborg from 1973-1976. He worked for Jacobson Hay Company for 3 years. In 1989, he started his own hay company, Barney’s Hay and Grain, while continuing to farm. He was on the Spring Valley Township board and also drove the maintainer part time from 1997 -1998. In 2008, he drove maintainer full time for the township until June of 2023. Rodney always took great pride in his work, even continuing to maintain the roads throughout his cancer treatments. He was a man who had the ability and knowledge to fix anything and everything.
When not working the fields or working the roads, Rodney enjoyed socializing and bragging about his children and grandchildren. Those who knew him best knew he spoke his mind and had a quick-witted sense of humor. He loved a good joke or a good prank. Rod rarely ever missed his early morning coffee time at the local gas station. Rod was diagnosed with cancer July 6, 2022. He will be greatly missed.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Barb Olson of Hurley, SD; children: Wendy Solheim of Garretson, SD; Amy (Luke) Prouty of Sioux Falls, SD; Dan (Laura) Olson of Sioux Falls, SD; John Olson of Hurley, SD; 5 grandsons: Elijah and Ethan Olson, Sage Solheim, and Aidan and Levi Prouty.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Doris Olson, sisters Sandra Anderson and Shari Jacobson, and his in-laws Ellsworth and Gwen Danielsen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 31, 2023
