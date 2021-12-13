Kendall Leo Wiechmann, 65, of Parkston, was born to Frank and Mabel Wiechmann on November 7, 1956, in Wagner, SD. He passed away Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls.
All services will be held at the National Guard Armory in Wagner, SD. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a prayer dervice at 6 p.m. A celebration of Kendall’s life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Kendall attended Kennedy Country School and Wagner High School, graduating in 1975. He spent a total of 14 years with the South Dakota National Guard. He married Diane Sorenson on June 1, 1984, and spent the next 37 years helping to raise their five daughters.
Kendall spent his formative years farming on the Wiechmann Family farms. He worked for IBP, Twin City Fan, and as a welder at Trail King in Mitchell for the past 20 years. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Parkston, SD.
Kendall continued to have a deep appreciation for the life of a farmer as he lived in town within sight of fields. From a young age, he was curious about how machines work and went on to spend his life working on car engines, learning about electrical appliances, repairing several tractors alongside his father-in-law, and attempting to “fix” items around the home with an ever-present supply of duct tape and electrical tape. He also enjoyed woodworking and crafted several toys, signs and ornaments for the enjoyment of his loved ones. He even made a turning lathe so he could make candlesticks for Christmas.
Kendall’s biggest passion was for his family. A quiet man until you got him telling funny stories, he will be remembered for his sarcastic wit, sense of humor and big hugs. He always did his best to be present for milestones, spending many hours traveling across the country with his wife and children to celebrate or mourn with those he loved. He was a wonderful, patient father to five girls and countless others who saw him as a surrogate father. He doted on any baby who would be placed in his arms and loved to entertain children of all ages, especially his five grandchildren.
Kendall will be deeply missed by his wife Diane; his daughters Rev. Kara Wiechmann of Bartonville, IL, Kayla (Casey) Gau of Commerce City, CO, Kendra Krcil of Burke, SD, KrissaMarie (Brandon Hart) Wiechmann of Ellenwood, GA, and Kiana (Austin Hoffmann) Wiechmann of Balko, OK; his grandchildren: Libby, Tucker and Keaton Krcil and Adley and Bydan Gau; his siblings Mark (Barb), Evelyn (Robert) Kisely, Eileen (Phil) Halvorson, Teresa Kattke, Clyde, Laura (Al) Hunt, Loyson (Bernie), and Cletus (Julie); his godchildren Scott Kisely, Maggie “Magnolia” Slaba, Shelby Sorenson, Maisee Sorenson, Treton Lawyer, Merick Slaba, and Joeseph Dutenhoffer; his honorary children: Cameron (Beth) Haag, Audrey Levey, Kaitlyn Ketchum and Chasity (Ryan) Weeks; and his numerous nieces and nephews with their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mabel, his infant sister Zoe, father-in-law Kenneth Sorenson, his unborn son Kasey, and many beloved relatives and friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 14, 2021
Commented