Dale A. Petrik, 55, of Wagner died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.
Due to current health concerns, private funeral services are being held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wagner. The service will be live streamed at the St. John Lutheran Church YouTube channel.
Visitation is Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. This is open to the public, although the number of visitors at a time will be carefully monitored to 10 people or less and to be respectful of proper social distancing. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
The public is welcome to join in procession to the cemetery if they choose to at approximately 11 a.m., but please stay in your vehicles.
