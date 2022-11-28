Arthur Reetz

Arthur (Art) Junior Reetz, 93, a former NASA HQ manager in Planetary Sciences, died November 25, 2022, in Whispering Pines, NC of complications from the flu.

Arthur was born in Yankton, S.D. to Arthur and Margaret (Whitfield) Reetz. He was very active in high school, playing the piano and trumpet; singing in the glee club, the mixed chorus, and a barbershop quartet, and had the lead role in two plays. He was also the South Dakota Junior Chess Champion in 1946. Mr. Reetz majored in Electrical Engineering at the University of Iowa, but then switched to a B.S in Education at the University of South Dakota to be closer to home and his high school sweetheart and future wife, Marlene Mary Zimmerman. They were married for 72 years. After graduation he taught high school physics, math, and biology in Bradley, S.D. Two years later he became a full-time math instructor at the University of Missouri, Rolla, while a graduate student in physics. He received an M.S. in physics from Missouri-Rolla in 1956.