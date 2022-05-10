Angela Jansen May 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angela Elizabeth Jansen, age 90, of Fordyce, Nebraska finished her life on this earth and entered heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary and prayer service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, Nebraska.A memorial Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13th, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Menominee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Now Hiring - List Construction May 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrofton Native Is Carving Out A Career In WoodcarvingSporting Arms Manufacturer To Purchase Prime Real EstateCorps: Flooding Possible On James RiverCarrol ‘Red’ AllenJames JufferTwo Arrested After Yankton PursuitIncidents At GV School Raise ConcernsSheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Of Incidents At G-V SchoolAngela JansenJoshua Wolfe Images CommentedLetter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (34)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Abortion: You Tell Me (28)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (6)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented