Angela Elizabeth Jansen, age 90, of Fordyce, Nebraska finished her life on this earth and entered heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary and prayer service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, Nebraska.

A memorial Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13th, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Inurnment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Menominee.