Raymond J. Pinkelman, 71, of Yankton, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Inurnment will be in the St. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James, Nebraska.  

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and video tribute at 7:00 p.m.