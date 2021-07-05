Ruth Ann Steffen, 72, of Menominee, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her husband and all of her children after a short battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Menominee.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 11, at church, from 2-5 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
