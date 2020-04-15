Jonette K. Anson, age 60, of Yankton, South Dakota passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The funeral will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live as well as on Jonette’s obituary page through our website at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at the Yankton Cemetery and if you wish to send love to Jonette, you are welcome to wave from your vehicle on Douglas Avenue between the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and entrance to Yankton Cemetery.
We will be leaving to go to the cemetery around 2:40 p.m. There will also be a public celebration of Jonette’s life at a later date.
Jonette was born September 17, 1959 in Yankton, South Dakota to John and Doreen (Becker) Saffel. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1977. Jonette then graduated from the School of Radiology at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in 1979. She worked as an X-Ray and CT Technician in Canton, SD, Riverton, WY, Okoboji, IA, Rapid City, SD and then back to Yankton in 1997. In Yankton, Jonette worked as a Mobile MRI Technician and later worked at Lewis and Clark Specialty Hospital. In December of 2019, she started working at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, IA. Jonette excelled at her work and loved working with people. Jonette had her daughter, Krysta in 1990 and the two journeyed through life together. Jonette loved to ride her motorcycle on the open road and listen to rock n roll. Jonette enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Cottonwood. Jonette was fiercely independent. Her motto was: Figure it out and if you can’t, figure it out again. She was a loving and loyal friend. She had a vivacious personality and a welcoming smile which could light up any room. You could hear her laugh for miles. Jonette would say her biggest accomplishment in life was being a dedicated Mother. Krysta will always be her sunshine. She also loved being a grandma to her fur-babies. Jonette brought love and light into this world. A quote she loved: The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched. They must be felt with the heart. – Helen Keller. She is deeply loved and will always be in our hearts.
Jonette is survived by her daughter, Krysta (Radim) Miksik of Yankton; one sister, Deanna (Bill) Nelson of Sioux Falls; two brothers, Marty Saffel of Sioux Falls and Joe (Jill) Saffel of Yankton; and five nieces and nephews: Mike (Cara) Nelson, Katie (Dave) Swanson, Josh (Miranda) Saffel, Jenni Saffel and Michael Saffel.
Jonette was preceded in death by her parents.
Cards can be mailed to her daughter, Krysta Miksik at 111 Calumet Dr. Yankton, SD 57078 or to send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 16, 2020
