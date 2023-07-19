Roger ‘Woppy’ Wobbenhorst

Roger John “Woppy” Wobbenhorst, 68, of Belden, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden after losing his battle with cancer.
Roger was born Thursday, November 11, 1954, in Wayne, Nebraska to Robert Wayne and Jeannette Joy (Fox) Wobbenhorst. He grew up on a farm outside of Belden and attended Belden Public School and graduated from Randolph High School in 1973.
Over the years, Roger belonged to a bowling league and golf league; and was an avid Husker fan. He loved attending flea markets and collecting; and enjoyed raising cattle. Roger cherished his time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, spending many late nights around the table playing cards.
Roger was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge and the Belden Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his significant other of over 30 years, Jerrine Krajicek; children Traci (James) Revelle of Gering and Travis (Sarah) Wobbenhorst of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren Harli, Tatum and Gavin Revelle; sister Janice Wobbenhorst Siwy of Belden; and numerous cousins.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy; and brother-in-law, George Siwy.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:30 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with Reverend Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Interment at the Belden Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Home for Funerals-Randolph, 111 E Broadway Street. Home for Funerals-Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Craig Bartles, Greg Lackas, Boyd Ebberson, Craig Ebberson, Jeremy Hall, Jay Hall, Steve Fish, and Phil Fuchs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
