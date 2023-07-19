Roger ‘Woppy’ Wobbenhorst

Roger John “Woppy” Wobbenhorst, 68, of Belden, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden after losing his battle with cancer.

Roger was born Thursday, November 11, 1954, in Wayne, Nebraska to Robert Wayne and Jeannette Joy (Fox) Wobbenhorst. He grew up on a farm outside of Belden and attended Belden Public School and graduated from Randolph High School in 1973.