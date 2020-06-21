Funeral service for Peggy A. (Neusch) Kolda, age 76, of Utica, SD, formerly of Fairmont, MN, will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairmont, MN with interment in Fairview Memorial Park in Fairmont.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that masks be worn.
Peggy passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home in Utica, SD.
Peggy was a lover of animals so the family has requested that memorials be given in memory of Peggy to the Heartland Humane Society in Yankton, SD, and to the Martin County Humane Society.
