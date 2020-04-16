Charles Richard Behl, 86, of George, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020n at Wakonda Heritage Manor in Wakonda.
No local service will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
