Marcia Kay Roubideaux, age 62 of Yankton, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com, is in charge of arrangements.