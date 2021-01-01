T. Emogene Paulson, of Vermillion, SD died December 28th at Sanford Care Center, at the age of 97.
Emogene was born September 23rd, 1923 to Harry and Leona Larson of Meckling, SD. She married John M. Paulson on February 24th, 1945 in Sioux City, IA and together they farmed in the Meckling area for over 25 years.
Emogene worked over 20 years for the Institute of Indian studies at the University of South Dakota. She was dedicated to the research and study of South Dakota’s native Great Sioux Nation’s tribal history and culture. During that time, Emogene authored two books: Who’s Who Among the Sioux and Sioux Collections. She received an Honorary Doctorate degree from the Oglala Lakota College for her literary contributions to the Sioux’s tribal heritage. A friend of Oscar Howe, Emogene received several original paintings from the renowned artist and later donated the collection to the University of South Dakota.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Paulson and her brother and sister, Rollo Larson of California and Orrene (Larson) Leschuck of Illinois.
Emogene is survived by her three children: Joanne (Dan) Darrington, Thomas J. Paulson and Mark (Melanie) Paulson, six grandchildren: Richard, Kristina, Heather, Jared, Caleb and McKayla and two great-grandchildren: Levi and Jonah whom she adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Edith Sanford Breast Initiative at Sanford Health Foundation; PO Box 5039, Sioux Falls, SD 57117.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services.
Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 2, 2021
Commented