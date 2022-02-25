Marilyn Rothschadl, age 81, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Center in Tyndall, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 27 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at St. Leo Catholic Church.
Funeral mass for Marilyn (Kocmick) Rothschadl, of Tyndall South Dakota will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday February 28, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic in Tyndall. Burial will follow in the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.
Marilyn Teresa Rothschadl (Kocmick) was born on October 3, 1940, to Adolph and Rose (Slaba) Kocmick in Wagner, South Dakota. She graduated Tyndall High School in 1958. Marilyn was united in marriage August 4, 1958, to Kenneth Rothschadl at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall.
Together they farmed north of Tyndall. She also worked at the L&R Café, Dairy Queen and for 30 years at the Good Samaritan Center of Tyndall. She was a faithful member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and St. Leo’s Altar Society.
In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed raising her eight children, gardening and attending the events of her children and grandchildren. She also loved music and dancing with Kenny.
She is survived and remembered by her husband, Kenneth Rothschadl of Tyndall and her seven children: Teresa (Steve) Vavruska of Tyndall SD, Dan (Lisa) Rothschadl of Tyndall SD, Dennis (Sandi) Rothschadl of Omaha NE, Michael (Mari) Rothschadl of Yankton SD, Patrick (Norma) Rothschadl of Whitesburg, GA, Tammy (Jerry) Mesman of Springfield, SD and Rodney Rothschadl of Sioux Falls, SD. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Jolene Dutcher and her brother, Norman (Susan) Kocmick.
She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Rothschadl; her parents, Adolph and Rose Kocmick; her sister, Betty (Kocmick) Matuska and her niece, Tiffany Dutcher.
A video of the funeral will be available for viewing on the church’s Facebook page: St. Leo Tyndall services. This will not be livestreamed, so it may not be posted immediately.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com.
