Lambert Pravecek, age 84 of Scotland, South Dakota, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 (today) at St. George Catholic Church in Scotland.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with Tom and Cindy Schlimgen leading the rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will take place at St. George Catholic Cemetery, Scotland.
Lambert was born in Scotland, SD on August 30, 1936 to Frank and Lillian (Stverak) Pravecek. When Lillian passed away Frank married Vlasta (Stverak) when Lambert was seven years old. He attended two country schools, Suess and Vellek, then graduated from Scotland High School in 1954.
On March 31, 1959, he married the love of his life Janice Machacek, at Saint George Catholic Church in Scotland, SD. They had two children, Julie (Glenn) Lundin of Keystone South Dakota and Kevin (Jeanie) Pravecek of Scotland, SD.
In November of 1959 Lambert entered the United States Armed Forces, where he achieved several levels of education. Upon Lambert’s father’s unexpected death, Lambert received an early discharge in August 1961 to return home so he could assist his 2 brothers with the fall harvest.
Lambert had a passion for farming, raising cattle, pigs and all those chickens! Lambert started his farming operation with White and Oliver equipment. When Kevin started farming, they expanded their equipment line to John Deere. Lambert and Janice had a strong work ethic which he passed down to his family.
Lambert always enjoyed meeting with family and friends. During his younger years, the family went for Sunday night visits to the neighbors’ or family members’ homes to play cards and reminisce. After Janice’s passing he looked forward to his Friday suppers at the Rec Bar with Roger and June Treick, Craig Neumeister, Glee Deutscher, and Alice Goeken. He looked forward to Saturday morning coffee hour with Roger and June, Craig, Damon and Linda Alvey, Duane and Leona Mogck along with other friends. You knew what time of day it was when you saw his Chevy pickup parked at one of his favorite local Scotland businesses for his daily visit: Rec Bar, Mike’s Auto Body, Scotland Oil (Foley’s) and Scotland Redi Mix.
He also enjoyed watching Scotland Highlander Basketball. It didn’t matter if it was a boys or girls game. His attendance earned him a signed SHS basketball from the 2013 girls team for being their number one fan. He also enjoyed watching his grandson Jordan play, football, basketball and baseball.
Lambert loved and respected the Lord. He was a long and faithful member of Saint George Catholic Church in Scotland SD, where he held many positions and was best known for his usher duties. No matter what, you could count on seeing him in the back row every Sunday morning.
He is survived by his children named above; two brothers and two sisters, Betty Newell from Centennial, Colorado, Francis (Dorothy) Pravecek, Charles (Kathy) Pravecek all of Scotland, SD, and Kathryn (Larry) Osborn of Yankton, SD; bothers-in-law Dennis and (Judy) Machacek of Crooks, SD, Jim Machacek of Polsm, MT, Don (Jackie) Machacek and Rick (Debbie) Machacek both of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters-in-law Carol Ferguson, and Lois Machacek both from Oklahoma City, OK; one grandson Jordan (Brittany) Pravecek of Yankton, SD and through marriage granddaughter Stacy (Scott) Robertson of Sioux Falls SD and grandson Travis Kubal of Washington DC; great grandchildren, Teagan, Kinsley and Trae Pravecek, Luke and Leo Robertson, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife; one bother-in-law Duane Newell and one sister-in-law Bev (Green) Machacek.
