Douglas George Larson, age 70, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
A private family memorial service will be at 4:00 PM, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. Inurnment will be in the Vangen Lutheran Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota with military honors performed by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton and US Army National Guard Funeral Honors.
Doug was born November 16, 1949 in Yankton, South Dakota to Clifford “Kip” and K. Irene (Keller) Larson. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1968 and held several track records for many years. He attended a semester at University of South Dakota in Vermillion and then joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Hawaii. After his discharge, he served a year and a half in the Army National Guard. On August 31, 1974, Doug married Valerie Stanage at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill. Doug first worked with his dad at Kips Inn and then started his own restaurant, The Dinner Bell. He operated the restaurant for eight years from 1979 to 1987. Doug then worked at several area manufacturing companies until his retirement at age 57. He was a member of Vangen Lutheran Church and National Rifle Association. He enjoyed target shooting and was a member of the Utica Shooting Range. Doug loved playing pool and played in many leagues and several state and national tournaments. He also loved playing golf, baseball and softball. Doug enjoyed travelling but his favorite part might have been planning the trip. He enjoyed music and attended many concerts. He was a trivia buff and loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Doug was an excellent cook and was always there to help answer his children’s cooking questions. Actually, he was always willing to give advice and tips on about anything. He was fiercely independent and deeply adored his family, especially his grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his wife, Val Larson of Yankton; four children: Matt Larson, Adam (Chelsea) Larson, Abby (Jon) Sprecher, and Sara (Cole) Blom, all of Yankton; 11 grandchildren: Cody, Conner and Dakota Larson, Carl, Marley and Vivi Larson, Vera, Emery and Daisy Sprecher, and Emelia and Harlan Blom; two brothers: Richard (Pati) Larson of Yankton and Roger Larson of Indio, CA; one sister, Karen Larson of Greeley, CO; and many nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
