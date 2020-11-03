Jacqueline Rae ‘Jackie’ Pudwill, age 72 of Yankton, SD passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Memorial services will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Levi Wilms officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in Wagner, SD at a later date.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, live streaming of Jackie’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Jackie Rae Pudwill was born on June 20, 1948 to John and Clara (Schultz) Honomichl in Wagner, SD.
Jackie was a very loving woman who gave everything to her family and friends. She loved flowers, her beloved dog, Nkki, and her two cats, Lavern and Shirley. Meeting Randy in 1989 was the best thing that ever happened to her, and she fell head over heels for him. They were each other’s rock for 31 years.
Jackie is survived by her loving and dedicated partner, Randy Oliver; sons: Kevin (Trisha) Pudwill, Todd (Cassie) Pudwill, and Shawn (Danilee) Pudwill; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, John (Dorothy) Honomichl; sister, Karen (Robert) Johnson; sister-in-law, DiAnn Honomichl; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Donald, DeWayne, and Gary; sister, Leota; nephews, Robert and Steven; and niece, Linda.
