Judy G. Larsen, 71 of Viborg died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home of natural causes.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Viborg School Gym, Viborg, with burial at the Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg.
Judy G. Larsen, 71 of Viborg died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home of natural causes.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Viborg School Gym, Viborg, with burial at the Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the DBS Hall in Viborg.
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Judy G. Larsen was born May 19th, 1951, to William (Bill) and Daisy (Oma Jewel Towery) Gant in Garland, TX. She attended school in Garland and graduated from South Garland High School in 1969.
Judy met the love of her her life, Donald E. Larsen, while he was stationed at Sherman AFB, Texas. Her brother, Jerry, was stationed at Sherman AFB as well and was one of Don’s close friends. Jerry brought dad home one weekend, and the rest was history. Don and Judy were married May 27, 1969, in Dallas, TX before he deployed to Thailand. Once he returned stateside, they moved to Dover, Delaware and Ogden, Utah while he served. Through thick and thin, they had adventures and love abound.
Judy followed Don back to rural Viborg, SD where they began their farming life. For a city girl, Judy took to the life on a farm with a toughness that would make you think she was born of it. Judy worked at the Viborg Vet Clinic, Terra in Hurley, and finally at Farmers Lumber Company for nearly 30 years. She was also the secretary for the Swan Lake Township for many years.
Judy’s hobbies including sewing — everything from chore jeans to curtains to wedding dresses. She loved to read, and she dearly loved her crossword puzzles. She was an amazing cook. Judy was a die-hard baseball fan, and she loved her Cubbies dearly. Judy was strong in her faith, fierce in her love of family, and loyal in her friendships. Judy loved her adventures with her “Birthday Girls,” who will always hold a special part in all our hearts.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Joe Walters, her in-laws Duane and Dotty Larsen, her husband Don, her sister-in-law Janet Klinkhammer, and her daughter Alyssa.
Judy is survived by her 2 children, Dan (Kristin) Larsen of Lennox, and Beth (Rod Anderson) Larsen of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren, her brother Jerry (Liz) Gant of Fairfield TX, 2 brothers-in-law Ronald “Mike” (Becky) Larsen of Viborg and Rick Klinkhammer, and many other relatives and friends.
Visit www.hofmeisterjones.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 27, 2022
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented