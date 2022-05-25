Milan Lemmenes May 25, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Milan Henry Lemmenes, 74, of Wakonda, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home in Wakonda.No local services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs $2,000 Sign On Bonus - Astec May 25, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDr. Scott PlathDr. Marques ‘Marc’ RhoadesDr. Marques RhoadesAdam SageDig Site Serves Up A Plate Of Local HistoryBloomfield Mayor Dies, City To Fill VacanciesDaily Record: ArrestsGood News, Bad NewsDr. Scott PlathDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (58)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (34)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)Amendment C Made Simple (10)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (10)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (6)A Dusty Old Storm (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)A Generational Change (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented