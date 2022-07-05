Doris M. Larson, age 85 of Yankton, died on June 28th, 2022, at the Sister James Care Center in Yankton, surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was born on July 27, 1936, on her family’s farm to Harvey and Lillie (Sorensen) Jensen. She was baptized and confirmed at the Spring Valley Lutheran Church in rural Viborg, S.D. Doris attended all eight grades at District #39 School. She then went on to Hurley High School, where she graduated in 1954. There, she met and married Lyle Larson in June of 1954. To this union daughters Kimala, Tamara and Kellie were born.
Doris helped her husband on the farm for 16 years until they moved to Viborg. They moved to Yankton in 1973, where they owned and operated Fensel Motel. After two years, they bought Larson’s Mobile Village, which she helped manage with her husband for 22 years. During that time, she also worked for Gurney’s Seed and Nursery for 16 years.
Doris loved spending time with her mother, husband, daughters, grandchildren and other family. She was often seen at all of her grandchildren’s events, cheering them on with a big smile. She loved tending to her flowers, a hot cup of coffee served with a delicious slice of pie, baking, cleaning, going on shopping sprees with her daughters and granddaughter and watching her grandsons play baseball.
Doris is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lyle; daughters, Tamara Wadsworth and Kellie (Tom) Holmstrom; grandchildren, Mason (Amanda) and Mitchell Mueller, Kiah, Wyatt, and Keagan Holmstrom; great-grandchildren, Weston, Madison and Blakely Mueller, all of Yankton; brother, Carl Jensen of Canistota, SD and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimala; parents; grandparents; sisters, Delores Larsen and Ardell Davis; brothers-in-law, Leo Larsen and Clinton Davis.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Please direct memorials to: Meals on Wheels of Yankton, 900 Whiting Drive Yankton, SD 57078.
Doris’s family would like to extend gratitude to the staff of the Country Neighborhood at the Sister James Care Center for her care.
