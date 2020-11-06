Dean Clifford Daniels age 68 of Yankton, born January 15, 1952 in Waseca, MN went to be with his heavenly father on November 2, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dean served a tour in the Marines before coming home to Yankton and marrying the love of his life Donna McManus. He worked for Kolberg-Pioneer for 41 years.
After many health issues, he went to live at Sister James Care Center in April 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother Rose, father Clifford, sister Margaret, brother Mike, sister Susan as well as a niece and nephew, brothers-in-law Dave and Doug, his father-in-law James McManus, sister-in-law Theresa, and a nephew.
He is survived by his wife Donna, son Trevor, son John, daughter Danielle, grandsons Carlie and Jeremy, granddaughter Marissa, 3 great grandchildren, mother-in-law Charlotte, sister June, sister Lauri, half-brother Karl, many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law from Donna’s huge family and his own extended family.
He was a man with a generous heart that always made sure that everyone in his family was loved and taken care of. He will be treasured and missed by all who know his kind, wonderful spirit.
Condolences can be mailed to: Donna Daniels, 128 Par Lane, Yankton, SD 57078. God bless and stay safe.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 7, 2020
