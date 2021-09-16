James (Jim) Harvey Sorensen, age 76, of Vermillion, South Dakota passed away Wednesday, September 15th 2021 at the Sanford USD Medical Center after a quick and hard fought battle with cancer.
Jim was born on October 4th, 1944 and was raised on the family farm south of Vermillion. He graduated from Vermillion High School before serving in the National Guard.
Jim married Mariella Dunn on August 9th, 1969 in Yankton, South Dakota, celebrating over 51 years of marriage. Through the years he raised crops and livestock on the family farm. Jim firmly believed the importance of family and friends. He took pride in his kids and grandkids being able to teach, share and support them in all things they do. He enjoyed people and could always be counted on for help, to visit or just to celebrate life. He loved attending many school and sporting events or just fishing on the bank of the Missouri River. He was the anchor for his family and will be truly missed.
Jim is survived by his sons Dan (Amy) Sorensen of Sioux Falls, Tim (Amy) Sorensen of Vermillion, daughters Carol (James) Miiller of Ethan, Karen (friend Adam) Sorensen of Vermillion; seven grandchildren: Ashley, Justin, Nick, Sam, Wyatt, Hunter and Kate; a sister Eleanor Nelson of Garyville; two brothers Marvin Sorensen of Sioux City and Richard Sorensen of Vermillion; along with many Brother-in-laws, Sister-in-Laws, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Mariella (Dunn) Sorensen, his parents Verner and Marlo (Mortensen) Sorensen; brothers-in-law Maurice Nelson, Brian Dunn and James Cowles.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 20th, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion with burial to follow at Bluff View Cemetery, in Vermillion.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 with a Prayer service at 7:00, all at the church.
Commented