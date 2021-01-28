Laddie Rous, age 82, of Tyndall, SD passed away early Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Walk-through visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Laddie’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
Laddie was born on September 21, 1938 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD to Joseph H. and Lillian (Adam) Rous. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, SD. He attended rural Cottonwood School #29 to the 8th grade and Springfield High School for one year. He enlisted in the National Guard Springfield Unit in 1957 and was medically discharged in 1958. He returned to the family farm where he continued to farm until his passing.
On June 2, 1966, he was united in marriage to Janice Potter at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD and to this union 3 children were born. They lived on the family farm in the Tyndall area where they farmed and raised their family.
Laddie was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. He was a hard-working farmer, who instilled good work ethics to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and tractor pulls, but his true enjoyment was farming and feeding cattle.
Laddie is survived by his wife, Janice, and his three children, Lynn (Richard) Stolz of Norfolk, NE; David (Lynn) Rous of Tyndall, SD and Lisa (Darrin) Hauck of Tyndall, SD: grandsons Dalton Stolz of Norfolk, NE; Cody and Dylan Rous of Tyndall, SD and Bryce Hauck of Tyndall, SD: one sister Mary Ann (Eugene) Jambor.
Laddie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Rous; nephew, Joseph Jambor and in-laws, Ronald and Viola Potter.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 29, 2021
