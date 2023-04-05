Kenneth Bensen Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth Gene Bensen, 69, of rural Vermillion, SD, passed away peacefully at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD, on Sunday April 2, 2023.Kenneth helped his father farm, he enjoyed playing cribbage, card games, woodworking, and word puzzles.He is survived by his mother Joyce Bensen and his sister Diane Bensen. As well as many beloved cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Darrel Benson.Yankton Press & DakotanApril 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. 