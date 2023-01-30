Norman ‘Jim’ Meyer

PARKSTON — Norman “Jim” James Meyer, 96, went to his heavenly home Friday, January 27, at Avera Bormann Manor.
Funeral service will be Friday, February 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Parkston Congregational Church in Parkston.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 2, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Parkston Congregational Church in Parkston.
Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Jim was born October 29, 1926, to Gustave and Dena (Mogck) Meyer on a farm near Tripp, SD. He graduated from the 8th grade from a country school near the farm. He continued to farm with his parents until entering the United States Army in 1951. He served in Alaska until being honorably discharged in 1953. Upon returning home, he married Leona Stoebner on October 23, 1955, in Tripp. They lived and farmed on the home place where they raised their 4 children. He was a member of Parkston Congregational Church where he served on the church board. He enjoyed word searches and bus tours, was a 60-year member of the American Legion and a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Leona of Parkston; 4 children: Rich (Gail) Meyer of Parkston, SD; Kathy Schurman of Yankton, SD; Dennis (Mary) Meyer of Indianola, IA; and Glenn (Lisa) Meyer of Mitchell, SD; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Elton (Diane) Stoebner; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Dena Meyer; in-laws, Emanuel and Alma Stoeber; 2 sisters-in-law, Arlene (Art) Guericke and Adeline Nordseth.
