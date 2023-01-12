Michael “Mick” Carlow, age 74, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska, with Reverend Terry Krueger officiating. Burial will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska. Luncheon will be provided at Crofton Senior Center immediately following the service for those who do not want to attend graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Mick’s nephews: Ethan Schantz, Nicholas Gobel, Aaron Gobel, Cory Carlow, Brent Carlow, and Sheldon Carlow.
Michael “Mick” Carlow was born November 10, 1948, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, to Vernon and Marcella (Eisenhauer) Carlow. He grew up on the farm in the Bloomfield area and attended school in Bloomfield. He was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he married Christine Gobel on February 24, 1973, in Bloomfield. They moved to a farm near Bloomfield and Mick farmed for a few years. He then began trucking and worked various trucking jobs in the Bloomfield area. They then moved to Crofton and Mick worked as a custodian for the Crofton schools, then for Crofton Sand and Gravel and later at Gehl Manufacturing in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mick was quite the character and kept everyone on their toes. He never knew a stranger and loved visiting with people. He was strong willed and very determined. He had many hobbies and interests and when he found something he was all in, whether it was his Christmas tree farm, golfing, baseball, collecting baseball cards, fishing, collecting tools, avid follower of the stock market trading, hunting or karaoke, whatever it was Mick gave 100%. He researched everything and always knew what was going on in Crofton.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Chris Carlow of Crofton, Nebraska; two brothers: Les (Janelle) Carlow of Virginia and Stan (Kathy) Carlow of Firth, Nebraska; sister, Crystal (Terry) Nelson of Lincoln, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Geri Gobel of Crofton, Nebraska; two sisters-in-law: Audrey Carlow of Lincoln and Charity (Dwayne) Schantz of Fordyce, Nebraska; two brothers-in-law: Dennis Novotny of Fremont, Nebraska and Doug (Renee) Gobel of Wausa, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Rachel Carlow; two brothers: Gary and Terry Carlow; sister, Virginia Novotny; father-in-law, Leon Gobel; and brother-in-law, Craig Gobel.
