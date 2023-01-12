Michael ‘Mick’ Carlow

Michael “Mick” Carlow, age 74, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska, with Reverend Terry Krueger officiating. Burial will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.