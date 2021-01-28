Funeral Services for Joyann R. Nathan, age 85, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Vicar Eric Gradberg will officiate. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Avenue.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Joyann Ruth was born February 28, 1935 in Stanton County, Nebraska to Harry and Florence (Svenson) Hansen. She was raised on the family farm and moved to Norfolk in 1949. Joyann graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1953.
On September 2, 1953, Joyann married Duane Ernest Nathan at the First Congregational Church in Norfolk. The couple lived in Colorado Springs while Duane was in the U.S. Army. Their first son, Michael, was born at the Fort Collins Army Hospital. After Duane was discharged, they moved back to Nebraska, they lived on a farm east of Norfolk in Stanton County. The couple was blessed with three more children, Mark, Michelle, and Marty. In 2008, they moved into Norfolk. Joyann moved to the Madison House in January of 2016 and later in August of that same year she moved to the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Joyann had a variety of jobs. Her favorite job was babysitting the grandkids and she enjoyed the time she had with the great grandchildren. Joyann loved to attend her grandchildren’s school, sport, and 4-H activities. She enjoyed her flowers, baking, crafts, sewing and she especially loved to embroider. Joyann spent countless hours making baby blankets. She made many friends at the Norfolk Veterans Home and enjoyed all of their activities especially bingo.
She is survived by her son Mark (Sharleen) Nathan of Stanton, daughter Michelle (Kevin) Klug of Wynot, seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren with one more due in July, nephew Robert L. Hansen, and niece-in-law Kerijo Hansen.
Joyann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Michael and Marty, brother Robert (Thais) Hansen, and nephew Landon Hansen.
