Eric W. Roozen, age 51, of Gayville, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Rick Pittenger officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery in Gayville, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Eric W. Roozen was born November 2, 1969, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Merance and Carol Sue (South) Roozen. He grew up on the farm near Gayville, South Dakota and graduated from Gayville-Volin High School in 1988. He then attended and played football at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, where he caught the radio bug and graduated with a degree in Mass Communications/Broadcasting in 1993. He worked in radio in Mitchell, South Dakota for a short time until moving back to Gayville, South Dakota and began working at WNAX Radio and 104.1 the Wolf in Yankton. He most recently was working at KVHT Radio, 106.3 Classic Hits and 1570 ESPN Radio, in Yankton.
Eric was a member of Gayville-Volin United Methodist Church in Gayville. Eric loved being on the radio, playing music or covering sports. He enjoyed good food, traveling for the radio station and was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Dakota Wesleyan University fan. He especially loved spending time with his family and children.
Survivors include his three children: Dillon (Miranda) Roozen of Brookings, South Dakota; Conner Roozen of Flandreau, South Dakota and Brooklyn Roozen of Flandreau, South Dakota; mother, Carol Sue Roozen of Gayville, South Dakota; two brothers: Kip (Barb) Roozen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Mark Roozen of Yankton; sister Kim (Duane) Bennett of Gayville, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merance Roozen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 1, 2021
